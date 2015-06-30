 Top
    Close photo mode

    Central Bank limited commission fees on bank lending

    As a result of this decision of the Central Bank, many banks have temporarily suspended the issuance of consumer loans

    Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBAR) has instructed commercial banks to limit the commission fees of loans up to 1%.

    As Report was told in the banking circles, decision comes into force from today and applies to all banks and banking organizations giving consumer loans.

    According to the information, as a result of the decision of CBAR, many banks have temporarily suspended the issuance of consumer loans, as well, governances of banks are helding meetings to regulate the activities in the near future.

    In recent months the commission fees for loans at the majority of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan made 3-7%.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi