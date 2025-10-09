Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    CBA: Integration of all fintechs with open banking has begun

    Finance
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 12:28
    Integration of sub-fintechs into open banking has begun in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs that this was stated by Fidan Tofidi, Director of the Financial Technologies and Innovations Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), at Baku Fintech Forum 2025.

    "This is not the end in the field of open banking, we have just begun. We also have several phases. A letter was sent to them yesterday regarding the integration of sub-fintechs. In addition, we will first include banks for 'payment initiation', and then fintechs. It doesn't end there, because as a mega-regulator, the CBA plans to integrate both insurance and investment companies into Open Finance," she noted.

