Cash money in turnover increased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of cash money in circulation in Azerbaijan as of June 1 amounted to 7 597.3 million manats. In comparison with the same period of May 1, this is more by 178 700 000 manats or 2.4%.

Report informs referring to the information given by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR).

Cash money in turnover reached a maximum value in July 2014 and amounted to 11 144.4 million manats. After this period, the numer has shown a tendency to decrease monthly and began to rise only in May, 2015.

The monetary base as of July 1 totaled to 7 983.7 million manats.