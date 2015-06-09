 Top
    Bureau of compulsory insurance warns

    In the following year errors in the PIN-code input led to the wrong calculation of bonus-malus class

    Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Bureau of compulsory insurance (BCI) imposed restrictions on the use at the information system of the letters "O" and "İ" in the column of he PIN-code in the identity cards of citizens. Report was told in the press service of BCI.

    According to the organization, the identity card used by the citizens not includes the letters "O" and "İ", but the numbers "0" and "1": "However, insurance agents often while entering the PIN-code system, make mistakes that in next year's to be result in miscalculation of "bonus-malus" class.

    Therefore, in case of wrong calculation of "bonus-malus" class when updating the insurance contract, BCI asks insurance companies please email support@isb.az.

