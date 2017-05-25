Bitcoin’s value rose to $ 2,700

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The value of bitcoin today has reached a new record level of $ 2,700.

Report informs citing the Investing.Ru, this is due to the fact that an increasing number of companies are ready to work with the crypto currency.For example, soon, it may be possible to use them to buy air tickets from the Japanese airline Peach Aviation.

Crypto currencies have also become a "quiet haven", in which investors are sheltered from political risks.

It is noteworthy that now the largest group of buyers are citizens of Japan, who own substantial stocks of another "quiet harbor" currency - the yen.

Of all the government agencies that try to control the disorderly trade in bitcoins, Japanese regulators are among the most stringent.

Notably, investors who bought 7 years ago bitcoins for $ 5, today can sell them for $ 4.4 million.Since the beginning of the year, bitcoin has risen in price by $ 1,700 or 2.8 times.