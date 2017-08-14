Bitcoin's rate rose to a new record

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Exchange rate Bitcoin virtual currency exceeded $ 4,000.

Report informs citing the Coinmarketcap.

According to the information, bitcoin’s rate was $ 4,073.85, which means 11.8% increase per day.

Notably, capitalization of the bitcoin is 67.2 bln USD. At present, there are 16.5 mln. bitcoins in circulation.

From August 1 bitcoin is divided into 2 parts. Cash form of bitcoin - Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been put into circulation.

At present, 1 BCH is equal to $ 314.