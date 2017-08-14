 Top
    Close photo mode

    Bitcoin's rate rose to a new record

    Exchange rate of virtual crypto currency exceeded $ 4,000

    Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Exchange rate Bitcoin virtual currency exceeded $ 4,000.

    Report informs citing the Coinmarketcap.

    According to the information, bitcoin’s rate was $ 4,073.85, which means 11.8% increase per day.

    Notably, capitalization of the bitcoin is 67.2 bln USD. At present, there are 16.5 mln. bitcoins in circulation.

    From August 1 bitcoin is divided into 2 parts. Cash form of bitcoin - Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been put into circulation.

    At present, 1 BCH is equal to $ 314.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi