Bitcoin’s price falls below $ 9,000

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Price of Bitcoin has dropped to $ 8,690 today, the lowest since November 25.

Report informs, thereby it fell below historical record level ($ 20,077) by 56.7%. Notably, bitcoin was sold at a record price on December 17.

In addition to Bitcoin, other crypto-currencies have faced tough sales. Ethereum, which is the second crypto-currency after bitcoin in terms of capitalization is trading below $ 1,000 and Ripple, which is the third, is trading at below $ 0.9.

Capitalization of the Crypto-Foreign Exchange market has dropped below $ 420 billion. This is the minimum level of 2018 year, lowest since December 11.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency believes, crypto-currency market will start to rise again after a 10-15% decline.