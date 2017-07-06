Bitcoin’s price is expected to fluctuate

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the forecasts of investment companies, the cost of the Bitcoin will fall to $ 1,800 and then rise to $ 5,000.
Report informs citing the Habertürk, Bitcoin currently sold at $ 2,600 at stock exchanges, is expected to fluctuate seriously in the coming days. Bitcoin, which has risen 290% over the past year, has become the most popular financial instrument for investors.
According to analysts of US Goldman Sachs Bank, the bitcoin will rise to $ 3,222-3,915 after the initial fall to the $ 1,857 level. Standpoint Research expects digital currency to rise to $ 5,000. As demand for the Bitcoin (total of 21 million worldwide) rises the price varies dramatically.
Official permission for Bitcoin’s use in China has sharply increased demand for it.
Cavid ƏzimovNews Author
Share in Facebook