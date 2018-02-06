Bitcoin price falls to $ 6,000

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Price of bitcoin has dropped to $ 6,017 this morning.

Report informs citing the crypto exchange market Binance.com, this is the minimum threshold after October 29, 2017. Notably, capitalization of crypto-currency market has dropped to $ 278 bln.

As a result, bitcoin’s price fell by 3.3 times or 70% of the historic record level, and capitalization of crypto-currency market decreased by $ 554 bln or 66%.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency believes crypto-currencies will start to rise from this level. If the capitalization level declines below $ 277 bln, a crisis with panic will take place in the crypto-currency market.

Notably, bitcoin is a decentralized system based on blockchain technology, which any user - participant of the system can emit, creating new blocks of the system with the help of a computing device. The concept of the system was first published in November 2008.

In early August 2017, crypto-currency was divided into classic bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, due to disputes about updates, which were supposed to increase the speed of transaction processing.





