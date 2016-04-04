Banks near the frontline working in the same mode

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tense situation along the front lines didn't affect the work of banks in these areas. The population is completely provided with banking services.

Report was told in the International Bank of Azerbaijan, recent developments in the contact line of the troops did not affect the activity of banks' network on frontline regions. Banks serve the population in the former regime. At the same time, there are no restrictions in the activities of ATMs in these areas.

Report was told in the Kapital Bank OJSC, in the work schedule of bank branches operating near the front-line areas no changes were made. They provide customers with banking services in the former regime.

Notably, on the night to April 2, and throughout the day, Azerbaijani positions and residential points along the front line were subjected to an intense bombardment of the enemy side. In order to prevent diversion and ensure the safety of the civilian population, Command of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan made a decision about the response in the direction of Aghdere-Tartar-Aghdam and Khojavend, Fuzuli. As a result of counterattacks in a short time, was broken the first line of defense in some areas of the front, which the Armenian armed units strengthened over the years, completely freed from the enemy a few hills, and the strategic importance of residential centers.