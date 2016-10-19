 Top
    Close photo mode

    Bank loans grow twice in investments structure of Azerbaijan

    Loans make up 9.8 percent of investments

    Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The bank loans in investment package of Azerbaijan reached 9.8 percent growing 4.2 percent comparing to the same period of 2015.

    Report informs referring to official figures, AZN 1000,4 million of fixed capital investments during January-September of this year were bank loans. Which is 16.4 higher in comparison with the same period of 2015.

    Notably, structure of investments to the economy is as follows: enterprises or organizations – AZN 7366,2 million (71.7 percent), public budget– AZN 1378,9 million (13.4 percent), non-budget funds – AZN 112,6 million, personal investments - AZN 385,8 million (3.8 percent). 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi