Bank loans grow twice in investments structure of Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The bank loans in investment package of Azerbaijan reached 9.8 percent growing 4.2 percent comparing to the same period of 2015.

Report informs referring to official figures, AZN 1000,4 million of fixed capital investments during January-September of this year were bank loans. Which is 16.4 higher in comparison with the same period of 2015.

Notably, structure of investments to the economy is as follows: enterprises or organizations – AZN 7366,2 million (71.7 percent), public budget– AZN 1378,9 million (13.4 percent), non-budget funds – AZN 112,6 million, personal investments - AZN 385,8 million (3.8 percent).