Bank BTB creates a leasing company

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Taxes has registered BTB Leasing OJSC.

Report informs, the new company has been registered at the same legal address with the Bank BTB OJSC, Yusif Safarov Str., 27, Khatai district, Baku.

Authorized capital of BTB Leasing is 30,000 AZN. This amount was formed on the basis of 30,000 shares with a face value of 1 AZN each.

The legal representative of the company is Javid Eldar Zeynalov. Prior to this post, he served at senior posts at Bank BTB, worked for Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Azerbaijan Credit Bank OJSC, which is currently in the liquidation process.

Notably, Bank BTB was established in 2010. Its authorized capital is 52 million AZN. 75% of the bank's shares belongs to Mehdiyeva Nigar Ismayil, 19% to Rza Ismayil Sadig (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), and 6% to Mahmudova Tukazban Agha.