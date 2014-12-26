Bank "Avrasiya" increases the charter capital

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/Azerbaijani banks are finishing fulfilling the obligations imposed by the capital requirement to be at least AZN 50 million, Report informs referring to the State Securities Committee.

On 25 December, the State Securities Committee has registered an issue of shares of OJSC Bank Avrasiya with ISIN-code AZ1005006890 – 20,000 shares with par value of AZN 2,500. They were converted from the Bank’s shares of issue with ISIN-code AZ1004006891 - the same 20,000 shares but with par value of AZN 2,000.

Bank’s charter capital grew from AZN 40 million up to AZN 50 million.