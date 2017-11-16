"Azərişıq" signs contracts total worth of $ 240 million under ADB loan

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ A press-tour was organized by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for reporters.

Report informs, during the tour, the reporters first visited the 110/35/10 kV "Dalimammadli" substation built with the financial support of the ADB. This substation consists of two 40 megavolt-ampere (MVA) transformers, 110 kV outdoor switchgear, 35 and 10 kV indoor switchgears, protection & control and auxiliary systems.in Dalimammadli City (west of Azerbaijan).

According to the bank’s statement, the new substation has replaced the old substation with more than 40 years of operation, twice lower capacity, less efficiency and frequent outages. With outgoing nine 10 kV distribution lines, it provides sustainable electricity supply to more than 11,000 consumers in Dalimammadli City and Goranboy District area covering households, agricultural and commercial facilities, with 90% of them being households. ADB states that with the commissioning of new substation with higher capacity and useful life, the key nearby agricultural and municipal facilities, such as milk processing factory, cotton factory, schools, shopping centers, petrol stations and restaurants, as well as residential houses, receive sustainable electricity supply from new substation.

Notably, the construction of the Dalimammadli substation was financed by the Asian Development Bank under the Power Distribution Enhancement Investment Program. The substation was energized in July 2017.

Within the framework of the "Power Distribution Enhancement Investment Program", ADB will totally provide a loan of $ 750 million. The loan consists of three tranches. The first tranche of $ 250 million was approved on September 2, 2016. Under this tranche contracts for $ 240 million were signed, and $ 123 million (51%) of the required funds was paid.

The Executing Agency for the Power Distribution Enhancement Investment Program is "Azərişıq" Open Joint Stock Company.