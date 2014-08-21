Azerbaijani trade turnover with the CIS countries decreased by 32%

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July 2014 the trade turnover with CIS countries amounted to 1.667 bln dollars. Compared to the same period last year, turnover decreased by 31.5%.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, during this period, exports to CIS countries amounted to 498,259 mln dollars, which is 37.8% lower than a year earlier.

During the reporting period, the import of goods from CIS countries amounted to 1.169 bln dollars.On the given parameter reduction on 22 % was also observed.

In turnover with CIS countries shortfall in 670.828 mln dollars identified, which is almost adequate to 7-month period of last year.The result of 2013 trade turnover with CIS amounted to 4.062 bln. dollars, of which 1.509 bln dollars accounted for export to the CIS countries and imports made 2.533 bln dollars. Compared with 2012 turnover rose by 11.9%.