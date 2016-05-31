Azerbaijani Parliament finishes discussion of bill on state budget execution for 2015

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ At today's plenary session of Milli Majlis the bill "On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2015" has been discussed.

Report informs, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Enterprise and Industry Samedzade Ziyad said that the negative impact on the economies of the oil price more than three times minimized:

"Economic development in 2015 is an achievement in itself. The forecast on tax and customs offenses was exceeded in 2015.

"Defense spending not reduced. The share of spending on education, health, culture has grown. Over the last 5 years 2.5 billion manats allocated on the development of the agricultural sector", said the deputy.

According to Z.Samedzade, SOFAZ funds are still the main source of income of the state budget: "In 2013, transfers amounted to 11.3 bln AZN, in 2015 - 8 bln AZN."

After the discussions, the document was put to the vote and approved.