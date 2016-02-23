Azerbaijani Parliament approves amendments to state budget - UPDATED

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Milli Majlis has approved the amendments to 2016 state budget in today's plenary meeting, Report informs.

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today a package of changes to the budget approved for 2016 was submitted to the plenary session of the parliament.

Report informs, specified revenues of 16,822,0 million AZN to the state budget 2016 are predicted, that 2,256,0 million AZN or 15.5% more compared to a forecast for 2016, and to 334.8 million AZN or 2,0% less as compared to 2015 implementation.

The State Budget revenues of the non-oil sector are 7 597,0 million AZN, or 45.2%, that is 659.2 million AZN or 4.8 % more compared to 2015.

7 010,0 million AZN are predicted to come to the state budget through the Ministry of Taxes, that is 408.0 million AZN or 6.2% more that in the forecast approved 2016.

1 810,0 million AZN are predicted to come to the state budget through the

State Customs Committee, which is 220.0 million AZN or 13.8% compared to the forecast.

Moreover, the public debt and obligations related to maintenance expenses increased by 42.0% 1 775,097 million AZN. The approved budget considered 1, 249,735 AZN.

As a result, consolidated budget revenues were 15 738,6 million AZN, that is 981.5 million AZN or 5.9% lower that in the approved budget.

With a deficit revision of consolidated budget will be 8 828,0 million AZN excluding the revenues of the consolidated budget deficit of 12 309,3 million AZN.