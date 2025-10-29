Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Azerbaijani delegation attends INTOSAI XXV Congress in Sharm El-Sheikh

    Finance
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 17:31
    Azerbaijani delegation attends INTOSAI XXV Congress in Sharm El-Sheikh

    A delegation led by Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts, is participating in the XXV Congress of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Report informs, citing the Chamber.

    The congress opened with speeches from INTOSAI's Secretary General and current President, followed by the address of the organization's next President, head of Egypt's Accountability State Authority.

    After the opening ceremony, reports were presented by the new INTOSAI President, Secretariat, the Emerging Issues Oversight Committee, and regional organizations, including AFROSAI, ARABOSAI, ASOSAI, CAROSAI, EUROSAI, OLACEFS, and PASAI.

    Chairpersons of INTOSAI's Professional Standards, Capacity Building, and Knowledge Sharing Committees also delivered reports on their activities. At the end of the day, external auditors of INTOSAI presented audit reports on the organization's financial statements.

    The congress included extensive discussions on "The Role of SAIs in Auditing Central Bank and Government Activities during Financial and Economic Crises" and "Using Artificial Intelligence Methods in Auditing."

    Held every three years with participation from all members, the congress makes key decisions and sets strategic directions for INTOSAI's future work. An INTOSAI Board meeting was also held during the event, where committee reports were presented and future activities discussed.

    INTOSAI Egypt Vugar Gulmammadov Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan INTOSAI-nin XXV Konqresində iştirak edir

    Latest News

    18:56
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Senate of Romanian Parliament

    Foreign policy
    18:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan sign memorandum on judicial cooperation

    Incident
    18:23

    European Commission reiterates support for Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization

    Foreign policy
    18:07

    Tbilisi to host concert program on Azerbaijan's Victory Day

    Region
    18:03
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye strengthen co-op in insurance sector

    Finance
    17:58

    Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss joint elevator manufacturing in Aghdam

    Business
    17:45
    Photo

    Azerbaijan opens embassy in Oman

    Foreign policy
    17:41

    Azerbaijan and Belarus advance plans for agricultural settlement in Aghdam

    AIC
    17:40

    Azerbaijan monitors its citizen's detention in Montenegro via diplomatic channels

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed