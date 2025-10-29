Azerbaijani delegation attends INTOSAI XXV Congress in Sharm El-Sheikh

A delegation led by Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts, is participating in the XXV Congress of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Report informs, citing the Chamber.

The congress opened with speeches from INTOSAI's Secretary General and current President, followed by the address of the organization's next President, head of Egypt's Accountability State Authority.

After the opening ceremony, reports were presented by the new INTOSAI President, Secretariat, the Emerging Issues Oversight Committee, and regional organizations, including AFROSAI, ARABOSAI, ASOSAI, CAROSAI, EUROSAI, OLACEFS, and PASAI.

Chairpersons of INTOSAI's Professional Standards, Capacity Building, and Knowledge Sharing Committees also delivered reports on their activities. At the end of the day, external auditors of INTOSAI presented audit reports on the organization's financial statements.

The congress included extensive discussions on "The Role of SAIs in Auditing Central Bank and Government Activities during Financial and Economic Crises" and "Using Artificial Intelligence Methods in Auditing."

Held every three years with participation from all members, the congress makes key decisions and sets strategic directions for INTOSAI's future work. An INTOSAI Board meeting was also held during the event, where committee reports were presented and future activities discussed.