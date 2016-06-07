Today Azerbaijani banks have a dramatical demand in US-dollar

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) put up for sale 50 million USD.

Report was told in the fund, the amount was told to 23 commercial banks.

Report was told in the banking community, in today's auction the real demand of commercial banks exceeded actual proposal for 4.4 times, amounting to 220 million USD.

Therefore, growth of tomorrow's official rate is expected.

Today, the dollar rate makes 1,5024 AZN/USD.