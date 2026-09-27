Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Kamran Aliyev and Prosecutor General's Office staff visit Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 11:30
    Kamran Aliyev and Prosecutor General's Office staff visit Victory Monument

    Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and employees of the Prosecutor General's Office visited Victory Park on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.

    According to Report, they laid flowers at the monument to honor the memory of the martyrs.

    Under an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 2, 2020, September 27 is observed annually in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day as a sign of deep respect for the soldiers and officers who fought heroically and sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity, as well as for all Azerbaijani martyrs.

    Kamran Aliyev and Prosecutor General's Office staff visit Victory Monument
    Kamran Aliyev and Prosecutor General's Office staff visit Victory Monument
    Kamran Aliyev and Prosecutor General's Office staff visit Victory Monument
    Kamran Aliyev and Prosecutor General's Office staff visit Victory Monument
    Kamran Aliyev Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day Victory Monument Victory Park
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    Kamran Əliyev və prokurorluq əməkdaşları Zəfər abidəsini ziyarət ediblər
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