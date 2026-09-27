Kamran Aliyev and Prosecutor General's Office staff visit Victory Monument
Domestic policy
- 27 September, 2026
- 11:30
Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and employees of the Prosecutor General's Office visited Victory Park on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.
According to Report, they laid flowers at the monument to honor the memory of the martyrs.
Under an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 2, 2020, September 27 is observed annually in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day as a sign of deep respect for the soldiers and officers who fought heroically and sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity, as well as for all Azerbaijani martyrs.
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