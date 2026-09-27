Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 12:26
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi

    A roundtable dedicated to September 27 - Remembrance Day - was held in Khankandi.

    According to Report's correspondent in Khankandi, families of martyrs, participants in the Patriotic War, employees of the Special Representative of the President in Khankandi city and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, as well as representatives of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service, attended the event.

    It was noted that September 27 lives in the memory of the Azerbaijani people as a symbol not only of mourning, but also of national unity, will and heroism. The start of the Patriotic War on September 27, 2020, marked one of the most important chapters in Azerbaijan's modern history. Remembrance Day is not only a day of mourning and grief, but also a day of remembrance, respect and responsibility toward the homeland.

    A video reflecting the ongoing reconstruction efforts in Karabakh, the lives of people who have returned to their native lands, and the revival of life in the liberated territories was then screened.

    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi
    Roundtable dedicated to Remembrance Day held in Khankandi

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