Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Azerbaijan observes minute of silence to honor martyrs

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 12:05
    Azerbaijan observes minute of silence to honor martyrs

    A minute of silence was observed across Azerbaijan today in memory of all the martyrs who fought heroically in the Patriotic War and gave their lives for the country's territorial integrity.

    According to Report, vehicular and pedestrian traffic was suspended across the country during the minute of silence.

    At the same time, cars sounded their horns, while ships and trains sounded their whistles.

    September 27 is observed in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day for the heroic martyrs who died in the Patriotic War, which began with the aim of preventing Armenia's military provocations and combat activities against Azerbaijan and ensuring the safety of the civilian population.

    Under an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 2, 2020, September 27 is observed annually in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day as a sign of deep respect for the servicemen and officers who fought heroically in the Patriotic War and gave their lives for the country"s territorial integrity, as well as for all martyrs.

    Azerbaijan observes minute of silence to honor martyrs
    Azerbaijan observes minute of silence to honor martyrs
    Azerbaijan observes minute of silence to honor martyrs
    Azerbaijan observes minute of silence to honor martyrs
    Azerbaijan observes minute of silence to honor martyrs
    Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day minute of silence
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