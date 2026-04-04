Azerbaijani banks' deposit portfolio reaches $24.3B

As of March 1, 2026, the deposit portfolio of Azerbaijani banks stood at 41.35 billion manats (about $24.3 billion), the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) told Report.

This represents a 0.1% increase compared to the previous month, a 0.9% decrease since the beginning of the year, and a 2.3% rise from March 1, 2025.

Of the total deposits, 47.6% or 19.67 billion manats (around $11.6 billion) belonged to non-financial organizations, down 10.4% year-on-year.

Household deposits grew 16% over the year to 17.21 billion manats (about $10.1 billion), while deposits of financial institutions increased 23.1% to 4.46 billion manats (around $2.6 billion).

During the reporting period, short-term deposits amounted to 21.94 billion manats (about $12.9 billion), down 7.9% from a year earlier, and long-term deposits totaled 19.4 billion manats (approximately $11.4 billion), up 17% year-on-year.