© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will make a decision to merge two banks based in the country by late 2017.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) Zakir Nuriyev said.

Nevertheless he did not name the banks that will be merged.

Nuriyev just stressed that negotiations between ABA and the banks are underway now.