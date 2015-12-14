Azerbaijan increases penalties for violating rules of issuing securities and non-payment

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan proposes to increase penalties for violating the rules of release of securities.

Report informs, increasing penalties provided for in the amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences.

Under the proposed amendment, a violation of the rules of issuing securities entails warning individuals and legal entities or imposition of penalty on them in the amount of two hundred to four hundred AZN, and from three thousand to five thousand AZN and warning officials or imposing a fine on them in the amount of six hundred to eight hundred AZN.