Azerbaijan, UK discuss future financial partnership opportunities

A broad exchange of views on future financial partnership prospects between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom has taken place, Report informs, citing the Finance Ministry of Azerbaijan.

First Deputy Minister of Finance Anar Karimov met with a UK delegation led by Alexander Tyrrel, Director of Trade and Investment at the UK Embassy in Baku.

The sides discussed current cooperation in economic and financial areas, as well as implementation of the protocol from the 7th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, held in London in April.

Key topics included investment promotion, collaboration in tax and customs, application of advanced technologies in agriculture and food safety, and strengthening business-to-business ties.

The meeting also touched on digital transformation, financial technologies, and sharing best practices in professional services.

Karimov emphasized that economic modernization and diversification remain key priorities for Azerbaijan's long-term development, noting the UK's role in supporting adaptation to new challenges.

Tyrrel highlighted the importance of joint projects and initiatives, underlining the Intergovernmental Commission's key role in deepening bilateral relations.