Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss future financial partnership opportunities

    Finance
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 11:30
    Azerbaijan, UK discuss future financial partnership opportunities

    A broad exchange of views on future financial partnership prospects between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom has taken place, Report informs, citing the Finance Ministry of Azerbaijan.

    First Deputy Minister of Finance Anar Karimov met with a UK delegation led by Alexander Tyrrel, Director of Trade and Investment at the UK Embassy in Baku.

    The sides discussed current cooperation in economic and financial areas, as well as implementation of the protocol from the 7th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, held in London in April.

    Key topics included investment promotion, collaboration in tax and customs, application of advanced technologies in agriculture and food safety, and strengthening business-to-business ties.

    The meeting also touched on digital transformation, financial technologies, and sharing best practices in professional services.

    Karimov emphasized that economic modernization and diversification remain key priorities for Azerbaijan's long-term development, noting the UK's role in supporting adaptation to new challenges.

    Tyrrel highlighted the importance of joint projects and initiatives, underlining the Intergovernmental Commission's key role in deepening bilateral relations.

    Alexander Tyrrel UK Embassy in Baku Anar Karimov financial partnership Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Böyük Britaniya gələcək tərəfdaşlıq imkanlarını müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Великобритания обсудили перспективы партнерства

    Latest News

    13:12

    Minister: For healthy competition, important to have at least 2 major players in market

    Other
    13:07

    China-Azerbaijan joint venture starts production of electric buses

    Industry
    13:06

    Proper regulation of natural monopolies key to robust economy – minister

    Business
    13:04

    Azerbaijani gymnast claims bronze at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    13:04

    Ersin Tatar to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:01

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Combining regulator and market participant roles creates systemic risks

    Business
    12:53

    State Service issues warning on hacker group Red Wolf

    ICT
    12:48

    Ilham Aliyev shares post about meetings held during his visit to Denmark

    Foreign policy
    12:43

    Shahin Mahmudzada: Azerbaijan's Central Bank to implement system for overseeing greenwashing - INTERVIEW

    Finance
    All News Feed