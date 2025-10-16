Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 08:41
    Azerbaijan to spend 13.5B manats on restoration of Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur in 2026-2029

    Between 2026 and 2029, 13.5 billion manats are expected to be spent from the Azerbaijani state budget on the restoration and reconstruction of territories liberated from occupation (the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions), according to the Medium-Term Budget Framework for 2026-2029, published by the Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

    According to the document, these expenditures will account for 23.5% of capital expenditures.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Azərbaycan yaxın 4 ildə Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzura 13,5 milyard manat xərcləyəcək
    Азербайджан в 2026-2029 гг. потратит на восстановление Карабаха и Восточного Зангезура 13,5 млрд манатов

