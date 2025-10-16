Azerbaijan to spend 13.5B manats on restoration of Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur in 2026-2029

Between 2026 and 2029, 13.5 billion manats are expected to be spent from the Azerbaijani state budget on the restoration and reconstruction of territories liberated from occupation (the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions), according to the Medium-Term Budget Framework for 2026-2029, published by the Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

According to the document, these expenditures will account for 23.5% of capital expenditures.

($1=1.7 manats)