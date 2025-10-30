Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Azerbaijan strengthens information security in financial sector

    Finance
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 18:33
    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Electronic Security Service (ESS) of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan are strengthening their cooperation regarding information security and cybersecurity in the financial sector, Report informs, citing the CBA.

    As part of this collaboration, the two entities will coordinate their efforts to ensure coordinated activities in the field of information security and cybersecurity in the sector, organize relevant events, and share information about incidents, cyberattacks, and other threats.

    Vusal Khalilov, the CBA's Deputy Governor, said that this collaboration will enhance the cybersecurity and resilience of the financial system. He also emphasized that this initiative is an important step toward closer cooperation in strengthening the security of the national cyber environment.

    Farid Zeynalov, the ESS's head, said the partnership will strengthen not only the financial sector's cybersecurity but also the country's cybersecurity infrastructure in general. He added that increased coordination between the parties will enable more systematic implementation of cybersecurity measures.

    The cooperation includes implementing awareness initiatives to increase cybersecurity knowledge among financial sector participants and the general public.

    Azərbaycan maliyyə sektorunda informasiya təhlükəsizliyini gücləndirir
    Азербайджан укрепляет информационную безопасность в финансовом секторе

