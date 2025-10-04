Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan sees 20.3% drop in energy sector financial flows in 2Q2025

    Finance
    • 04 October, 2025
    • 13:48
    Azerbaijan sees 20.3% drop in energy sector financial flows in 2Q2025

    In the second quarter of 2025, financial flows (payment inflows) in Azerbaijan's electricity and gas supply sectors decreased by 20.3% compared to the same period in 2024, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    According to the CBA data, while there was an increase in the electricity generation (22 million manats - $12.9 million) and steam supply (2.8 million manats - $1.6 million) segments, the overall decline was mainly driven by a sharp drop in financial flows in the gas production segment.

    "The gas segment recorded a decrease of 165.2 million manats ($97.2 million) compared to the same period last year," the CBA stated.

    CBA financial flows energy sector
    AMB: Azərbaycanda qaz istehsalı üzrə ödәniş daxilolmaları 165 milyon manat azalıb

    Latest News

    15:17

    Next medalists of III CIS Games determined in Azerbaijan

    Individual sports
    15:10

    Antonio Costa: Peace in Gaza may finally be within reach

    Other countries
    14:52

    Russian strike hits passenger train in Ukraine, causing casualties

    Other countries
    14:26

    Azerbaijan's imports of grains and oilseeds from Türkiye rise 8.3%

    AIC
    13:55

    Explosion at chemical plant in Türkiye's Kocaeli kills two

    Region
    13:48

    Azerbaijan sees 20.3% drop in energy sector financial flows in 2Q2025

    Finance
    13:27
    Photo

    Four Azerbaijani shooters reach finals at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    13:24

    Türkiye attracts up to $10B in int'l financing as part of Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    13:02
    Photo

    Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    All News Feed