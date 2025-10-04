Azerbaijan sees 20.3% drop in energy sector financial flows in 2Q2025

In the second quarter of 2025, financial flows (payment inflows) in Azerbaijan's electricity and gas supply sectors decreased by 20.3% compared to the same period in 2024, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA data, while there was an increase in the electricity generation (22 million manats - $12.9 million) and steam supply (2.8 million manats - $1.6 million) segments, the overall decline was mainly driven by a sharp drop in financial flows in the gas production segment.

"The gas segment recorded a decrease of 165.2 million manats ($97.2 million) compared to the same period last year," the CBA stated.