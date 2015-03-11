Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks on loan portfolio revealed

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks on loan portfolioas of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks in terms of loan portfolio (TOP-10) are:





№ Banks Assets (thousand. AZN) 1 International Bank of Azerbaijan 5 868 199,57 2 XalqBank 1 059 600,62 3 Capital Bank 905 109,00 4 AccessBank 821 469,93 5 Unibank 711 136,26 6 Bank of Baku 624 145,05 7 PASHA Bank 542 926,10 8 Atabank 444 963,90 9 Bank Technique 434 727,36 10 AG Bank 374 556,77

Bank Standard, Amrahbank, United Credit Bank, Dekabank, Eurobank, Azerbaijan Credit Bank, Bank of Azerbaijan, BTB, Nakhchivanbank, Ganjabank did not submit their financial performance.