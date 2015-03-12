Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for scope of deposits

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for scope of deposits as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks for scope of deposits are below:

No 01.01.2015 Individual deposits (thousand manats) 1 International Bank of Azerbaijan 1 730 183,32 2 Xalq Bank 639 026,09 3 Unibank 427 583,22 4 Access Bank 256 064,03 5 AG Bank 239 075,64 6 Atabank 189 262,30 7 Demirbank 175 313,82 8 Bank Respublika 172 412,00 9 Bank Technique 169 471,01 10 Nikoil Bank 164 776,37

