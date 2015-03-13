 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for non-interest incomes revealed

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks for non-interest incomes in 2014

    Baku.13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for non-interest incomes in 2014. Top ten banks for non-interest incomes are below:

    NoBanksNon-interest incomes (thousand manats)
    1Kapital Bank168 890,00
    2Bank of Baku44 168,00
    3Unibank37 389,70
    4Bank Technique20 936,16
    5AccessBank17 124,18
    6AG Bank16 587,72
    7AFB Bank16 407,74
    8Demirbank16 201,71
    9MuganBank16 173,28
    10Bank Respublika15 323,00

    To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi