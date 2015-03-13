Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for non-interest incomes revealed

Baku.13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for non-interest incomes in 2014. Top ten banks for non-interest incomes are below:

No Banks Non-interest incomes (thousand manats) 1 Kapital Bank 168 890,00 2 Bank of Baku 44 168,00 3 Unibank 37 389,70 4 Bank Technique 20 936,16 5 AccessBank 17 124,18 6 AG Bank 16 587,72 7 AFB Bank 16 407,74 8 Demirbank 16 201,71 9 MuganBank 16 173,28 10 Bank Respublika 15 323,00

