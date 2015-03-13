Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for non-interest incomes revealed

Baku.13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for non-interest incomes in 2014. Top ten banks for non-interest incomes are below:
|No
|Banks
|Non-interest incomes (thousand manats)
|1
|Kapital Bank
|168 890,00
|2
|Bank of Baku
|44 168,00
|3
|Unibank
|37 389,70
|4
|Bank Technique
|20 936,16
|5
|AccessBank
|17 124,18
|6
|AG Bank
|16 587,72
|7
|AFB Bank
|16 407,74
|8
|Demirbank
|16 201,71
|9
|MuganBank
|16 173,28
|10
|Bank Respublika
|15 323,00
