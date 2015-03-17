Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by number of debit cards revealed

Baku.17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by number of debit cards as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks by number of debit cards are below:

No Banks Number of debit cards 1 Bank Technique 51 057 2 ExpressBank 41 897 3 ZaminBank 31 132 4 AccessBank 30 039 5 Demirbank 21 158 6 Rabitabank 16 920 7 Parabank 13 735 8 MuganBank 13 559 9 AFB Bank 11 092 10 NIKOIL Bank 10 728

