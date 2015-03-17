 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by number of debit cards revealed

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks by number of debit cards in 01.01.2015

    Baku.17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by number of debit cards as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks by number of debit cards are below:

    NoBanksNumber of debit cards
    1Bank Technique51 057
    2ExpressBank41 897
    3ZaminBank31 132
    4AccessBank30 039
    5Demirbank21 158
    6Rabitabank16 920
    7Parabank13 735
    8MuganBank13 559
    9AFB Bank11 092
    10NIKOIL Bank10 728

    To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi