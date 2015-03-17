Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by number of debit cards revealed

Baku.17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by number of debit cards as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks by number of debit cards are below:
|No
|Banks
|Number of debit cards
|1
|Bank Technique
|51 057
|2
|ExpressBank
|41 897
|3
|ZaminBank
|31 132
|4
|AccessBank
|30 039
|5
|Demirbank
|21 158
|6
|Rabitabank
|16 920
|7
|Parabank
|13 735
|8
|MuganBank
|13 559
|9
|AFB Bank
|11 092
|10
|NIKOIL Bank
|10 728
Economic DepartmentNews Author
