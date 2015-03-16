Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by number of customers (legal persons) revealed

Baku.16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks by number of customers (legal persons) as of 1 January 2015. Top 10 banks by number of customers (legal persons) are listed below:
|No
|Banks
|Number of customers (legal persons)
|1
|ZaminBank
|10 425
|2
|Bank Technique
|7 645
|3
|MuganBank
|5 077
|4
|XalqBank
|4 569
|5
|Kredobank
|2 182
|6
|Demirbank
|1 870
|7
|AccessBank
|1 572
|8
|Nikoil Bank
|1 495
|9
|Atrabank
|1 098
|10
|AFB Bank
|780
