    Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by number of customers (legal persons) revealed

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks by number of customers (legal persons) in 01.01.2015

    Baku.16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks by number of customers (legal persons) as of 1 January 2015. Top 10 banks by number of customers (legal persons) are  listed below:

    NoBanksNumber of customers (legal persons)
    1ZaminBank10 425
    2Bank Technique7 645
    3MuganBank5 077
    4XalqBank4 569
    5Kredobank2 182
    6Demirbank1 870
    7AccessBank1 572
    8Nikoil Bank1 495
    9Atrabank1 098
    10AFB Bank780

