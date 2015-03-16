Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by number of customers (legal persons) revealed

Baku.16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks by number of customers (legal persons) as of 1 January 2015. Top 10 banks by number of customers (legal persons) are listed below:

No Banks Number of customers (legal persons) 1 ZaminBank 10 425 2 Bank Technique 7 645 3 MuganBank 5 077 4 XalqBank 4 569 5 Kredobank 2 182 6 Demirbank 1 870 7 AccessBank 1 572 8 Nikoil Bank 1 495 9 Atrabank 1 098 10 AFB Bank 780

