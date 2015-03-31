Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks by annual dynamics of credit portfolio revealed

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan by annual dynamics of credit portfolio for January 1, 2015 compared to the January 1, 2014.

Top ten banks by annual dynamics of credit portfolio are below:

No Banks Annual dynamics (%) 1 Azer-Turk Bank 251,10 2 Gunaybank 167,72 3 Atabank 84,06 4 PASHA Bank 57,92 5 VTB Azerbaijan 49,23 6 ASB Bank 37,71 7 Rabitabank 37,59 8 MuganBank 32,68 9 Bank Technique 32,50 10 Access Bank 30,83

