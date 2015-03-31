 Top
    Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks by annual dynamics of credit portfolio revealed

    Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan by annual dynamics of credit portfolio for January 1, 2015 compared to the January 1, 2014.

    Top ten banks by annual dynamics of credit portfolio are below:

    No   BanksAnnual dynamics (%)
    1Azer-Turk Bank251,10
    2Gunaybank167,72
    3Atabank84,06
    4PASHA Bank57,92
    5VTB Azerbaijan49,23
    6ASB Bank37,71
    7Rabitabank37,59
    8MuganBank32,68
    9Bank Technique32,50
    10Access Bank30,83

