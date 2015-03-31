Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks by annual dynamics of credit portfolio revealed

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan by annual dynamics of credit portfolio for January 1, 2015 compared to the January 1, 2014.
Top ten banks by annual dynamics of credit portfolio are below:
|No
|Banks
|Annual dynamics (%)
|1
|Azer-Turk Bank
|251,10
|2
|Gunaybank
|167,72
|3
|Atabank
|84,06
|4
|PASHA Bank
|57,92
|5
|VTB Azerbaijan
|49,23
|6
|ASB Bank
|37,71
|7
|Rabitabank
|37,59
|8
|MuganBank
|32,68
|9
|Bank Technique
|32,50
|10
|Access Bank
|30,83
