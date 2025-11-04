Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves reach $82.5B

    04 November, 2025
    In the first 10 months of 2025, Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves increased by 16.2%, reaching $82.5 billion, according to Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    Kazimov made the remark during today's session of the Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, held to discuss the draft law on the State Budget for 2026.

    He noted that as of the end of October, the Central Bank's foreign currency reserves alone amounted to $11.4 billion: "Strategic currency reserves continue to significantly exceed internationally accepted adequacy standards and are sufficient to cover 37 months of imports of goods and services."

