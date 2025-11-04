Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves reach $82.5B
Finance
- 04 November, 2025
- 15:38
In the first 10 months of 2025, Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves increased by 16.2%, reaching $82.5 billion, according to Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Report informs.
Kazimov made the remark during today's session of the Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, held to discuss the draft law on the State Budget for 2026.
He noted that as of the end of October, the Central Bank's foreign currency reserves alone amounted to $11.4 billion: "Strategic currency reserves continue to significantly exceed internationally accepted adequacy standards and are sufficient to cover 37 months of imports of goods and services."
Latest News
17:00
President Ilham Aliyev invited to UzbekistanForeign policy
16:57
Baku Stock Exchange turnover reaches $54.6B in ten monthsFinance
16:55
Greece appoints new ambassador to AzerbaijanForeign policy
16:54
Minister: SOCAR's net profitability more than doubled in last 5 yearsEnergy
16:49
Ilham Aliyev ratifies Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with UAEForeign policy
16:37
Timeframe for full commissioning of seawater desalination plant in Azerbaijan revealedIndustry
16:33
Azerbaijan, Algeria creating Joint Commission on Trade, Economic CooperationForeign policy
16:12
Azerbaijani MP: Increased budget funding for technology is essentialICT
16:12