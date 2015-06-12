Azerbaijan's state budget revenues on customs duties increased by 93% in May

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ In may this year, the budget received taxes and fees in the amount of 1 410,8 mln. manats from State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan (SCC) which is by 8,248 mln. manats or 6,18% more in comparison with the corresponding period of 2014.

Report informs referring to the SCC during the reporting monththe volume of revenues in the state budget of customs duties increased by19,084 mln manats compared to the 5-month period of the last year or 92,6% and reached 39,689 million manats.

The report also saysthe amount of VAT receipts in May fell from 13,092 mln manats or 12,42% to 92,326 mln. manats, excise taxes increased by 1,879 mln. manats or 30,66% manats and reached 8,006 million manats andrevenues from road tax increased by 0,378 mln. manats or 26,52% and amounted to 1,801 mln. manats.