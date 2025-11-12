Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Azerbaijan's Social Protection Fund invests 180M manats in H1

    Finance
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 16:09
    Azerbaijan's Social Protection Fund invests 180M manats in H1

    The State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) of Azerbaijan invested 180 million manats ($106 million) in the first half of this year, Report informs, citing the opinion of the Chamber of Accounts on the fund's 2026 budget draft.

    According to the document, the SSPF began investing its free assets in 2023. In 2024, the fund allocated a total of 1.42 billion manats ($835.29 million) for investments, including 22.5 million manats ($13.2 million) in bank deposits, 485.15 million manats ($285.4 million) in government-guaranteed bonds, and 917.13 million manats ($539.5 million) in reverse repo operations.

    The SSPF's investment income amounted to 82.32 million manats ($48.4 million) in 2024, while in the first half of 2025, it reached 63.36 million manats ($37.3 million).

    State Social Protection Fund Azerbaijan chamber of accounts investments Budget package
    DSMF I yarımildə 180 milyon manat investisiya qoyub
    ГФСЗ за 6 месяцев инвестировал 180 млн манатов

    Latest News

    16:12

    President Ilham Aliyev: Issues related to employment are a top priority in the regions

    Domestic policy
    16:09

    Azerbaijan's Social Protection Fund invests 180M manats in H1

    Finance
    16:03

    Moldovan minister: Chisinau, Baku seek to expand ties despite logistical hurdles

    Foreign policy
    15:59
    Photo

    ASCO sees 17% growth in liquid, dry cargo transportation via its vessels

    Infrastructure
    15:45

    CBA: Azerbaijani SMEs have low potential to create added value

    Business
    15:38

    Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action opens at COP30

    COP29
    15:34

    Azerbaijan, China discuss implementation of green energy projects

    Business
    15:32

    President of Azerbaijan approves amendments to Law 'On Mortgage'

    Finance
    15:20

    Azerbaijan begins pear exports to 4 countries

    Business
    All News Feed