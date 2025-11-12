Azerbaijan's Social Protection Fund invests 180M manats in H1

The State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) of Azerbaijan invested 180 million manats ($106 million) in the first half of this year, Report informs, citing the opinion of the Chamber of Accounts on the fund's 2026 budget draft.

According to the document, the SSPF began investing its free assets in 2023. In 2024, the fund allocated a total of 1.42 billion manats ($835.29 million) for investments, including 22.5 million manats ($13.2 million) in bank deposits, 485.15 million manats ($285.4 million) in government-guaranteed bonds, and 917.13 million manats ($539.5 million) in reverse repo operations.

The SSPF's investment income amounted to 82.32 million manats ($48.4 million) in 2024, while in the first half of 2025, it reached 63.36 million manats ($37.3 million).