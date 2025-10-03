Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Azerbaijan's insurance sector grows by around 5% in 2025

    Finance
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 18:57
    Azerbaijan's insurance sector grows by around 5% in 2025

    As of July 1, 2025, the assets of Azerbaijan"s insurance sector totaled 2.14 billion manats, representing an increase of 4.5% (93 million manats) compared to the beginning of the year.

    Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, that in terms of asset structure, 40% (856 million manats) consists of government securities, 28% (600 million manats) is held in bank deposits, 11% (236 million manats) in non-government securities, and 8% (163 million manats) in receivables.

    During the first half of the year, sector liabilities increased by 7.3% (105 million manats) to 1.55 billion manats. Of these liabilities, 73% were insurance premium reserves, 18% were claims reserves, and the remaining 9% were other obligations.

