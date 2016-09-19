Azerbaijan's insurance market grew by 14%

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2016, the volume of insurance payments through 25 insurance companies in Azerbaijan amounted to 356,18 mln AZN, which is more by 13,85% than in the same period of 2015.

Report informs referring to the Financial Markets Supervision Chamber, in the reporting period amount of payments carried out by insurance companies were approximately 136,772 mln AZN. This is 17,75% more than in January-August 2015.

During the reporting period, 38,4 AZN of insurance payments accounted for each 100 AZN insurance premiums.

In 2015ç this figure was 37,1 AZN.