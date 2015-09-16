 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan's insurance market increases by 10%

    Payments by insurance companies increased by 12% in the first 8 months of 2015

    Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August insurance premiums in the amount of 312.84 million manats collected from 27 insurance companies in Azerbaijan.This is by 10.4% more than the same period of 2014.

    Report informs it was said by President of Azerbaijan Insurers Association (ASA) Orhan Bayramov.

    O.Bayramov said that, the volume of payments carried out by insurance companies amounted to 116.16 million manats which is by 12.2% more than the same period last year.

    During this period, in insurance market 37.1 manats paid for every 100 manats collected insurance premium.

    During the same period of 2014 this figure was 36.6 manats.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi