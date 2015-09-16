Azerbaijan's insurance market increases by 10%

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August insurance premiums in the amount of 312.84 million manats collected from 27 insurance companies in Azerbaijan.This is by 10.4% more than the same period of 2014.

Report informs it was said by President of Azerbaijan Insurers Association (ASA) Orhan Bayramov.

O.Bayramov said that, the volume of payments carried out by insurance companies amounted to 116.16 million manats which is by 12.2% more than the same period last year.

During this period, in insurance market 37.1 manats paid for every 100 manats collected insurance premium.

During the same period of 2014 this figure was 36.6 manats.