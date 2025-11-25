Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry begins upgrade of financial system

    Finance
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 13:14
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry begins upgrade of financial system

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has started work to improve its financial system, a source in the ministry told Report.

    The system will be upgraded using the 1C platform. The project will be implemented by Financial Chain Corporation LLC, which will receive approximately 81,000 Azerbaijani manats for its services.

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs financial system Financial Chain Corporation 1C platform
    Xarici İşlər Nazirliyinin maliyyə sistemi təkmilləşdirilir
    Финансовая система МИД Азербайджана совершенствуется

    Latest News

    19:49

    Bekmurodov: Creation of OTS member countries' NGO platform is important step

    Foreign policy
    19:38

    EP sounds alarm over Hungary's 'deepening rule of law crisis'

    Other countries
    19:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan becomes significant player within Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    18:51

    Trump expected to name new Fed chair before Christmas

    Other countries
    18:41

    Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official says

    Other countries
    18:19

    Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26

    Domestic policy
    18:11

    Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injured

    Region
    18:03

    Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministers

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    IAEA: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant needs cooperation agreement in event of Ukraine peace

    Other countries
    All News Feed