Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry begins upgrade of financial system
Finance
- 25 November, 2025
- 13:14
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has started work to improve its financial system, a source in the ministry told Report.
The system will be upgraded using the 1C platform. The project will be implemented by Financial Chain Corporation LLC, which will receive approximately 81,000 Azerbaijani manats for its services.
Latest News
19:49
Bekmurodov: Creation of OTS member countries' NGO platform is important stepForeign policy
19:38
EP sounds alarm over Hungary's 'deepening rule of law crisis'Other countries
19:28
Photo
Azerbaijan becomes significant player within Middle CorridorInfrastructure
18:51
Trump expected to name new Fed chair before ChristmasOther countries
18:41
Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official saysOther countries
18:19
Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26Domestic policy
18:11
Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injuredRegion
18:03
Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministersForeign policy
17:51