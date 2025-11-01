Azerbaijan's compulsory insurance market surges by nearly 7%

In January-September of 2025, 275.410 million manats ($162 million) of insurance premiums were collected in Azerbaijan through compulsory insurance types, marking a 6.6% growth year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

During this period, payments for compulsory insurance types amounted to 105.421 million manats (just over $62 million), which is 6.5% more year-on-year.

Thus, in 9 months, payments of 38.3 manats ($22.53) were made for every 100 manats ($58.82) of insurance premiums collected from the compulsory insurance market, no change compared to a year ago.

Overall, 16 insurance companies in Azerbaijan collected insurance premiums totaling just over 1.157 billion manats (over $680.7 million) in 9 months, marking a 13% year-on-year increase.