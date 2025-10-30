Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts, Indonesia's Audit Board ink MoU

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 14:55
    A delegation led by Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts, met with representatives of Indonesia's Audit Board during the 25th Congress of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Report informs, citing the chamber.

    The meeting resulted in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation in the field of public auditing. Following the signing ceremony, both sides discussed directions for collaboration and future joint activities under the memorandum.

    Isma Yatun, Chairperson of Indonesia's Audit Board, emphasized the importance of regular meetings to identify new areas of cooperation and extended an official invitation to Vugar Gulmammadov to visit Jakarta.

    Indonesia's Audit Board has been selected to host the next INTOSAI Congress and will assume the presidency of the organization for the 2028–2031 term.

