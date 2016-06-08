Azerbaijan reveals 82 facts of illegal gambling

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ During the tax audit in May of this year, was revealed the illegal involvement of employment 118 persons by6 taxpayers, the documents on results of audits have been sent to the relevant authorities. Report informs, the head of the Tax audit and Management and Operational Tax Control Office of the Ministry of Taxes Togrul Guliyev said in an interview with "Vergilər" ("Taxes") newspaper.

He noted that also revealed a number of violations in connection with production and sale of excisable goods: "The inspections had revealed 2.2 thousand counterfeit excise goods worth a total of 21.9 thousand AZN, 8.6 thousand products without excise marks totaling 37.7 thousand AZN."

T.Guliyev reminded that the ministry is working to identify the illegal organization of gambling: "As a result of operational control measures, 82 facts of illegal organization and conduct of gambling had revealed, the records were compiled in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offences, the documents sent to the court. However, Ministry of Taxes has revealed facts of non-compliance with the rules of cash settlements with population by 257 taxpayers. Chronometer methods of observation have shown that trade turnover is understated by an average by 4 times."