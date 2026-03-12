Azerbaijan produced nearly 5,000 tons of honey in 2025

In 2025, 4,757 tons of honey, 122.9 tons of wax, 7.5 tons of propolis, 14.9 tons of perga, and 254 kg of royal jelly were obtained from 545.1 thousand bee colonies in 29,456 farms engaged in beekeeping in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

According to the data from the agency, the average selling price of 1 kilogram of honey by producers was 28.5 manats ($16.76), wax - 17.7 manats ($10.41), propolis - 135.3 manats ($79.6), pollen - 154.6 manats ($90.9), and the average selling price of 1 gram of royal jelly was 6.8 manats ($4).

Compared to 2024, the number of bee colonies decreased by 5.9%, the average number of bee colonies per farm engaged in beekeeping decreased by 2.1%, honey production decreased by 7.9%, wax production decreased by 6.9%, propolis production decreased by 12.2%, pollen production decreased by 11.2%, while royal jelly production increased by 6.2%.