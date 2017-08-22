Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund soars authorized capital by 19%

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) has registered a new share issue of the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund OJSC (AMF).

Report informs, emission envisages the issuance of 58,761,329 shares at par value 1 AZN each. As a result, AMF's charter capital will increase by 19,13% and reach 366 mln AZN from 307,239 mln AZN.

Notably, the capital increase is envisaged in the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev "On some issues of mortgage lending in the Republic of Azerbaijan", dated June 22, 2016.