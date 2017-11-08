Azerbaijan may create new payment platforms

© Report

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Additional measures will be taken in Azerbaijan to increase non-cash payments.

Report informs, said Omar Jafarov, Deputy Director General of Ministry of Taxes Department for Coordination and Management.

"However, share of payments through plastic cards ranges between 50-60% in developed countries and more than 80% in some countries, this figure makes 10-11% in Azerbaijan. According to the law "On non-cash payments", all parties involved in this process, including banks, will continue to provide more affordable and convenient payment methods to customers in a healthy competitive environment. Discussions will be held to create payment platforms such as NFC (Near Field Communication), Apple Pay and Samsung Pay in our country in near future. Activities of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Financial Market Supervisory Authority, Ministry of Taxes and other government agencies, which carry out numerous measures in the field of non-cash payment and electronic services, once again confirm that the strategic tasks set forth will be successfully overcome", he said.