Azerbaijan launches unified trading and control system of securities market

Baku.17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Unified Trading, After Trading and Control System of Securities Market is launched in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Administration Chief of the State Committee for Securities (SCS), Bakhtiyar Azizov said and stated the system will allow trading of new tools. B.Azizov added this system presents secure and high-level trade opportunities to the market participants.

According to him, the new system completely differs from the previous ones and new commercial architecture covers processing in a real time regime. It creates favorable environment for organization of fair and transparent trade as well as risk management.