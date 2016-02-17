 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan launches unified trading and control system of securities market

    This system will allow trading operations through new tools

    Baku.17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Unified Trading, After Trading and Control System of Securities Market is launched in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, Administration Chief of the State Committee for Securities (SCS), Bakhtiyar Azizov said and stated the system will allow trading of new tools. B.Azizov added this system presents secure and high-level trade opportunities to the market participants.

    According to him, the new system completely differs from the previous ones and new commercial architecture covers processing in a real time regime. It creates favorable environment for organization of fair and transparent trade as well as risk management. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi