Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan, Korea ink MoU on development of digital banking

    Finance
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 16:01
    Azerbaijan, Korea ink MoU on development of digital banking

    Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) and the Korea Federation of Banks (KFB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on expanding cooperation in the banking sector, Report informs, referring to the ABA.

    The ABA delegation will be on a visit to Korea from today until November 28. The visit includes meetings with leading financial institutions of Korea.

    On the first day of the visit, ABA president Zakir Nuriyev and KFB Chairman Cho Yong-byoung signed a Memorandum of Understanding on expanding cooperation in the banking sector. The signing ceremony was also attended by ABA executive director Yunus Abdulov and a representative from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    The document envisages strengthening institutional partnership in the banking field, expanding the exchange of advanced international experience and information, organizing joint initiatives on digital banking, FinTech and innovative financial technologies, as well as studying global practices in the banking sector and expert exchange. The document creates new opportunities for the implementation of joint projects between the parties, organization of trainings and seminars, as well as more systematic implementation of mutual cooperation.

    The visit of the ABA delegation to Korea continues, and additional bilateral meetings with financial organizations are planned over the next two days.

    Azerbaijan South Korea Memorandum of Understanding Azerbaijan Banks Association digital banking
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Koreya rəqəmsal bankçılığın inkişafı ilə bağlı Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalayıb
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Корея подписали Меморандум о взаимопонимании по развитию цифрового банкинга

    Latest News

    18:59

    Miroslav Antonovich: Azerbaijan is a logistics hub of Eurasia - INTERVIEW

    Infrastructure
    18:39

    Coup in Guinea-Bissau: president arrested

    Other countries
    18:24

    MIA official: Traditional IT security systems aren't working in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    18:15

    Azerbaijan Central Bank delegation embarks official visit to China

    Finance
    17:29

    France's KAPPA reaches preliminary deal on software supply with Umid-Babek field operator

    Energy
    17:21

    UAE President receives Azerbaijan's Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov

    Foreign policy
    17:15

    Azerbaijan's prime minister, head of Russian Railways discuss economic cooperation

    Foreign policy
    17:10

    Tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan decline by nearly 2%

    Tourism
    16:57
    Photo
    Video

    13 dead as Hong Kong's Tai Po blaze raised to maximum threat level

    Other countries
    All News Feed